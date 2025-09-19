WAOGRAN hails NUPRC reforms, says Nigeria is global investors’ new target

The NUPRC boss, Gbenga Komolafe.

The West Africa Oil and Gas Reporters Network (WAOGRAN) has declared Nigeria the new destination for global oil and gas investment, attributing the shift to sweeping regulatory reforms championed by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) under the leadership of Engr. Gbenga Komolafe.

In a statement issued in Accra, Ghana, on Thursday, WAOGRAN, a regional media body that monitors developments in energy across 16 West African countries, said Nigeria has “restored global confidence” in its upstream sector and repositioned itself as Africa’s leading investment hub.

“The Nigeria of today is no longer viewed as a risky environment but as a destination of choice,” WAOGRAN declared through its coordinator, Dr. El-Hadji Mbow.

“What has changed is the credibility of its regulatory framework. NUPRC has built an environment where companies can commit long-term capital with confidence, and that is why we say Nigeria is now the leading investment hub for global oil and gas.”

The group noted that its assessment followed months of industry monitoring, field reporting, and stakeholder engagement across the region. It said Nigeria’s progress marked a sharp break from years when uncertainty and opacity discouraged foreign capital.

Among the indicators of rising investor confidence, WAOGRAN highlighted an increase in crude oil production to 1.71 million barrels per day in July 2025, up from 1.55 million barrels a year earlier. It also cited improvements in gas utilisation, with 1.372 trillion standard cubic feet harnessed in the first half of 2025, while gas flaring dropped to below nine percent — the lowest in more than a decade.

The group particularly commended Nigeria’s 2024 oil block licensing round, which it described as “the most transparent in the country’s history.”

WAOGRAN said, “For many years, licensing rounds were a source of suspicion. This time, the rules were clear, the process was open, and the credibility was visible to all. That transparency has had a ripple effect, changing how Nigeria is perceived by investors worldwide.”

Nigeria’s vast gas reserves were also emphasised as a strategic advantage. With over 209 trillion cubic feet of proven gas, WAOGRAN said reforms have created a framework for gas to power Nigeria’s domestic transformation while also driving Africa’s broader energy transition.

“Gas is Africa’s bridge to the future, and Nigeria is now firmly in the driver’s seat. The issue is no longer about reserves alone, but about trust in the system governing their exploitation,” Mbow stated.

The network further noted that Nigeria’s reform model was already inspiring neighbouring countries. “Ghana, Senegal, and Côte d’Ivoire have begun referencing Nigeria’s standards for licensing and reporting, signalling what we describe as a regional movement towards transparency and credibility,” Mbow explained.

While praising the reforms, WAOGRAN warned that challenges such as oil theft, vandalism, and weak infrastructure remain significant obstacles. It urged Nigeria to institutionalise reforms to ensure sustainability.

“The credibility we see today must be safeguarded beyond any single administration. Institutions must be strong enough to carry reforms forward,” the statement stressed.

WAOGRAN also called for linking new investments to citizen welfare, insisting that revenues must translate into improved living standards.

“Ultimately, success must be measured not just in barrels and dollars but in better jobs, healthcare and education for Nigerians,” the group added.

The organisation commended President Bola Tinubu for backing the NUPRC to deliver far-reaching reforms.

“In our monitoring and reporting across West Africa, nowhere has the transformation been more visible than in Nigeria. The country has gone from being a place investors avoided to one they now compete to enter. That is the power of credible reform and excellent leadership,” WAOGRAN said.

