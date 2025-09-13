Wanted alleged land grabber, Ariori, surrenders self to police

By Efe Onodjae

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that suspected land grabber Abiodun Ariori, who was earlier declared wanted over the deadly clash at Owode Onirin, has surrendered to authorities.

Deputy Spokesman of the Command, Babaseyi B. Oluseyi, on a phone call with Vanguard, said Ariori turned himself in on Tuesday, accompanied by two lawyers. He was immediately interrogated by the Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, before the case was transferred to the State CID, Panti, for further investigation.

Ariori, CEO of Prosperous Ariori Golden Venture Limited, had been on the run after being linked to the violence that left three people dead and a police inspector battling for life.

Meanwhile, four policemen alleged to have worked illegally with the suspect are facing an orderly room trial.