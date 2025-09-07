Wale Tinubu, others chart way forward for African trade at IATF

By Adesina Wahab

The Group Chief Executive, Oando Plc, Mr. Jubril Adewale Tinubu, is scheduled to speak at the ongoing Intra-African Trade Fair 2025 holding in Algiers in Algeria. Tinubu will be doing so alongside Mr. Habes Amor, CEO, Faderco, Algeria as they lead the session in conversation with Africa’s industrial leaders.

Earlier on Saturday, Tinubu was also the cynosure of all eyes during the Fireside chat, where he drew lessons from experiences garnered over the years and gave business advice on a number of issues.

IATF is being organised by Afreximbank in partnership with the African Union Commission and AfCFTA Secretariat. IATF 2025 is the ultimate marketplace for African businesses, investors, and entrepreneurs.

It is expected to boost intra-African trade significantly over the coming years. Increasing intra-African trade can foster industrialization, promote value addition, create jobs, and enhance competitiveness on the global stage.

With access to over 1.4 billion people and a GDP exceeding $3.5 trillion, this event is a game-changer for intra-African trade

to bring together continental and global players to explore business and investment opportunities in Africa, to serve as a marketplace where buyers and sellers meet and explore business opportunities,

to share trade, investment and market information and to identify solutions to address the challenges affecting intra-African trade.

It is also to share information about trade finance and trade facilitation interventions provided by Afreximbank and similar financial institutions to provide a broad platform that connects a broad spectrum of tradable and trade-facilitating activities, namely creative industry, automotives, seminars and workshops etc.

The event which began on Thursday will end on Wednesday, 10th September, 2025. Oando Plc is among the major sponsors of the event.