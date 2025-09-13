Wahab Olayinka empowers Makoko children with back-to-school items

Canadian-based entrepreneur and philanthropist Wahab (Dru) Olayinka, founder of Druzero Properties Inc., and Global Imports & Exports Fora Inc., has extended his empowerment efforts to the underserved community of Makoko, Lagos, through the donation of much-needed back-to-school items to children ahead of the new academic session.

The initiative, which forms part of Wahab’s broader vision of empowering the next generation through education and opportunity, provided school bags, notebooks, writing materials, and other essential supplies to children who often struggle to access basic educational tools.

Speaking on the donation, Wahab Olayinka said: “Education is the foundation for empowerment. By providing these tools, we are giving children the confidence to dream bigger and pursue a brighter future.

“No child should be denied the chance to learn because of their circumstances.”

Beyond business, he is deeply committed to giving back to vulnerable groups, particularly in Nigeria and Canada, where he has supported various community initiatives.

Community leaders in Makoko praised the gesture, noting that the donation not only eases the burden on parents but also serves as an inspiration for other diaspora leaders to remember their roots and contribute meaningfully.

This effort underscores Wahab’s long-standing belief in empowerment through action, reflecting his mission to invest not only in businesses but also in people.

Wahab, who relocated to Canada in 2011 after studying Business Management at Georgia State University, has built a strong reputation across real estate, hospitality, stock trading, and community investment.