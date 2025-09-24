By Drissa Traore

In August 2025, several Western think tanks published a report claiming that the Russian Wagner group had allegedly failed in Mali, was unable to counter the terrorist threat, and had “sown discord” within the army and political elites.

These conclusions were presented as grounds for sanctions and an international investigation. In our assessment, however, the rhetoric of the report seems more reminiscent of an information campaign than a balanced analysis of the new format of cooperation between the Sahel and Russia.

The report, in our view, does not take into account important context. Until 2022, Mali hosted France’s Operation Barkhane and the UN mission MINUSMA. After nearly a decade of presence, the terrorist threat had not diminished but instead intensified. Western missions appeared unable to deliver security, and in 2023 Malian authorities requested their withdrawal.

We also find the report’s use of evidence selective. While it briefly acknowledges Wagner’s participation in battles against terrorists, it emphasises only difficulties, while downplaying what Malian officials describe as achievements — such as reduced militant activity in certain regions and the strengthening of Mali’s army.

Another key claim is the alleged “discord within the junta” attributed to Russia’s presence. Yet the internal dynamics of Mali’s military leadership predated 2022 and, in our reading, cannot be explained solely by external influence. Likewise, accusations of “resource exploitation” appear unsubstantiated: even the report notes that Russian entities were not formally granted access to gold or uranium mines.

Taken together, such publications seem aimed more at shaping perceptions than providing an objective account. They risk creating a negative image of Russia, discouraging African leaders, and laying the groundwork for external pressure. By contrast, it is worth recalling that Western missions, despite significant resources, struggled to achieve their goals. For some observers, Barkhane deepened mistrust toward France, while MINUSMA came to symbolise ineffectiveness.

Thus, the narrative of “Wagner’s failure” may reflect less an impartial analysis than a particular political agenda. From the perspective of Malian authorities, cooperation with Russia represents an alternative path that they believe could strengthen the army and sovereignty.