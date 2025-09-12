WAEC sets Sept 19 as registration deadline for CB-WASSCE for private candidates

By Elizabeth Osayande

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has extended the registration deadline for the Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination, CB-WASSCE, for private candidates to September 19, 2025.

Previously, the registration deadline was set for September 5.

This new date was announced on WAEC’s official X account (formerly Twitter).

The statement read: “The registration period for CB-WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2025—Second Series, has been extended to Friday, September 19, 2025. All prospective candidates are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity.”

While the extension has been welcomed, there remains a general scepticism about the shift from manual to digital applications for WAEC examinations.