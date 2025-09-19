WACT-APM Terminals renovates Teachers’ Quarters to boost education in Ogu

By Godwin Oritse

The people of Ogu in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Rivers State, have welcomed the handover of a newly renovated 10-room Teachers’ Quarters, a project that strengthens the town’s educational infrastructure.



The facility, first built in 2012, has been modernized to provide teachers with improved living conditions, a development the community views as a major step toward enhancing the quality of education. Beyond the physical upgrade, residents see the gesture as a reaffirmation of WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria’s commitment to their welfare and long-term growth.



The project, which falls under the company’s thematic area of Education and Infrastructure Development, is designed to provide decent and comfortable accommodation for teachers serving in the community. By improving teachers’ living conditions, the initiative aims to boost their morale, encourage retention, and ultimately contribute to raising the standard of education in Ogu.



Speaking at the handing over ceremony, Chief Finance Officer, APM Terminals Nigeria, Courage Obadagbonyi explained that the renovation of the Teacher’s Quarters demonstrates the company’s dedication to both education and community development: ‘’Education is at the core of what we preach in WACT and our parent entity, the APM Terminals Group.



The upgraded Teachers’ Quarters reaffirms our commitment to CSR initiatives within our four thematic areas: Education, Health & Environment; Training & Development and Infrastructure Development. We believe that teachers need to be taken care of. If they are not in the right frame of mind, impact on the students will be minimal. With the rising cost of accommodation, we hope that they find suitable shelter in this Project and give the best to the students, their parents, the Ogu Community and the society at large. Our shared commitment to growing side by side with the Ogu community remains the bedrock of our CSR initiatives.’’



WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria Community Relations Manager, Justin Okwuofu emphasized the importance of the project in supporting teachers and sustaining education in Ogu: ‘’This project we are commissioning today was built in the year, 2012 to assist teachers who are teaching in the community to have a good residence in the community. But because over the years, the project had worn out and dilapidated, we felt the need to have a conducive living environment for the residents and that was why we embarked on the renovation. A lot of things have been done on this project, and we believe that with this project, teachers’ retention in the community will be improved so that they can impact on the students. So, this is an infrastructure that we have embarked on to assist the community to also grow further.



In his goodwill message, the Secretary, Ogu Divisional Council of Chiefs, Chief Lawrence Tokuibiye Ogobo-Inuma, applauded the company for the project, describing it as a timely intervention that would have a lasting impact in the community: ‘’We want to appreciate WACT. They are one of the companies that have never taken their CSR projects for granted and their presence has been so felt in our community. They have empowered our youths, women etc, and so many other projects have been put up in the community by them. This facility is going to create a lot of impact in terms of accommodating our youths, making them comfortable and able to concentrate in their teaching.’’