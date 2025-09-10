WACT-APM Terminals, GIVO commission first solar-powered recycling plant in Onne

COMMISSIONING: From left, Onne Community Women representative, Chief Mrs. Dorathy Casca-Ogosu; Secretary of Onne Council of Chiefs, Chief Sunday Osaronu; Head of Procurement, APM Terminals Nigeria, Chinyere Adenaike; the representative of the Paramount Ruler of Onne, Chief Godwin Ololuka; the representative of the Managing Director, WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria, Daniella Silva; the Councillor representing Onne Ward, Eleme LGA, Rivers State, Hon. Godspower Ndor and WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria People Business Partner, Chinelo Obienyem at the ribbon cutting of the Solar powered plastic recycling plant in Onne, Eleme L.G.A, Rivers State on Monday.

By Godwin Oritse

ONNE, Rivers State — In a landmark move for environmental sustainability and community empowerment, West Africa Container Terminal (WACT)-APM Terminals Nigeria, in partnership with Garbage In Value Out (GIVO), has commissioned the first solar-powered recycling plant in Onne, Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The facility, designed to recycle plastic waste into reusable products while running on renewable solar energy, is expected to transform waste management in the community, promote clean energy adoption, and create new economic opportunities.

Representing the Managing Director of WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria, Daniella Sylva said the project underscores the company’s commitment to sustainable operations and community development.

“In partnership with GIVO, we are supporting the Onne community in addressing the challenge of plastic waste. Residents can now generate income by exchanging plastic for value. Beyond environmental protection, this initiative stimulates economic activity and empowers youths, many of whom are directly involved in the plant’s operations,” Sylva stated.

Community Relations Manager, Justin Okwuofu, explained that the project was borne out of a 2022 needs assessment.

“Drainages in the community were clogged with plastic waste, contributing to environmental degradation. We wanted a sustainable solution that not only cleans up the community but also converts waste into something useful,” he said.

GIVO’s Chief Executive Officer, Victor Boyle-Komolafe, highlighted the plant’s capacity and impact.

“This center can process about 300 kilograms of waste daily, amounting to 90 metric tons yearly, while preventing about 2,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions. It will also support 15 direct jobs and 50 indirect jobs monthly,” he noted.

He emphasized that GIVO’s mission goes beyond recycling, aiming to create sustainable infrastructure that educates and empowers communities on the importance of a clean environment.

The Paramount Ruler of Onne, HRH King Sunday Njijor Jiala, represented by Chief Godwin Ololuka, described the initiative as historic for Eleme LGA and a practical solution to the community’s drainage challenges.

Similarly, Hon. Godspower Ndor, Councillor representing Onne Ward, praised WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria for prioritizing community development through innovative projects.

The plant is expected to serve as a model for other Nigerian communities battling plastic pollution while contributing to the nation’s sustainability goals.