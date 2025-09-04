VP Shettima a torchbearer of hope – Gov Otu’s Chief of Staff

VP Shettima

By Dapo Akerenfon

The Chief of Staff to the Governor of Cross River State, Dr. Emmanuel Ironbar, has joined millions of Nigerians in celebrating Vice President Kashim Shettima on the occasion of his 59th birthday, describing him as “a torchbearer of hope, a leader of rare conviction, and a statesman whose life of service continues to inspire trust and faith in the Nigerian project.”

In a goodwill message, Dr. Ironbar lauded the Vice President as “a patriot of uncommon depth and clarity, whose footprints of courage, resilience, and foresight are deeply etched in the story of modern Nigeria.”

He noted that Senator Shettima’s leadership journey, from his years as Governor of Borno State to his current service as Vice President, reflects an extraordinary commitment to duty under demanding circumstances.

“On behalf of my family, I warmly felicitate you on this remarkable milestone. I celebrate not merely the gift of life, but the enduring virtues of vision, humility, and integrity which you embody and which remain a source of reassurance for our country,” Ironbar stated.

He added that Shettima has distinguished himself as a man of ideas and action, combining intellect with pragmatism, recalling how the Vice President confronted formidable security and developmental challenges during his tenure as governor.

“His ability to turn adversity into opportunity has marked him out as one of Nigeria’s most resourceful leaders,” Ironbar said.

On Shettima’s current role, the Chief of Staff emphasized his partnership with President Bola Tinubu under the Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that it has inspired confidence among Nigerians. “By standing firmly with the President in championing reforms, restructuring the economy, and rekindling public trust, Senator Shettima has proven himself a true partner in leadership and a steady anchor for the nation,” he said.

Dr. Ironbar prayed for continued strength, sound health, and greater accomplishments for the Vice President, affirming that the people of Cross River State are proud to join the rest of the nation in celebrating him.

“We stand with you in solidarity, we celebrate you with gratitude, and we wish you long life, deeper wisdom, and a legacy of honour that will remain evergreen in our nation’s history,” he added.