Vivacity unites policymakers, innovators, others at UNGA80 on the Future of Work

Vivacity Development successfully hosted its UNGA80 side event, “Powering Possibilities: The Future of Work Through Strategic Collaboration,” on Monday, September 22, 2025, at the Cornell University ILR School NYC Conference Center.

The event convened policymakers, business leaders, innovators, and youth voices from across sectors to explore how collaboration can unlock inclusive and sustainable opportunities in the rapidly evolving world of work.

The programme opened with remarks by Engr. Oluwakemi Ann-Melody Areola, Managing Director/CEO of Vivacity Development, emphasised the urgency of preparing today’s workforce for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow.

A keynote was delivered by Assemblyman Clyde Vanel, highlighting the interconnected nature of the global economy and the importance of building bridges across policy, technology, and innovation to ensure equitable growth.

The day’s sessions were skillfully guided by Ozo Omosigho Ozo-Eson and Ebaide Omiunu, who served as programme hosts, ensuring a seamless flow of dialogue and engagement throughout the event.

Panel conversations featured cross-sector leaders addressing themes of digital disruption, partnerships, inclusive innovation, gender equity, and the development of green and digital skills. Panellists included Christina Blacken (The New Quo), Lee Bonvissuto (Present Voice), Dr. Amb. Sonia Agu (Sapio Works), Libby Farmer, Siani Brown-Carr, Vidya More (Capgemini), Chrissy Ramkarran (Ogilvy), Deepti Sharma (FoodtoEat), Omarianna Jones, and Jeff Child.

The event also benefited from the facilitation of Jen Libby, Social Impact Catalyst at Promly and one of New Jersey’s Top 100 Innovators, whose expertise in convening diverse voices contributed significantly to the day’s impact.

The programme was proudly supported by the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF). While Executive Secretary Mrs. Feyisayo Alayande could not attend in person, her recorded goodwill message highlighted LSETF’s strides in driving entrepreneurship, skills development, and employment opportunities in Lagos State, Nigeria.

The Vivacity Impact Showcase further spotlighted ongoing initiatives and success stories, offering attendees opportunities to connect with projects driving sustainable impact across communities.

Closing the event, Engr. Areola expressed gratitude to all participants and partners, affirming that “Powering Possibilities is not a one-day conversation, but a global call to action to shape a future of work that leaves no one behind.”

Looking ahead, Vivacity Development will host a High-Level Mixer on Friday, September 26, 2025, in New York, bringing together organisations, policymakers and private sector leaders to exchange ideas and deepen collaborations on the future of work.