Village head, one other assassinated in night attack by suspected Lakurawa insurgents

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

Terror returned to Tangaza Local Government Area, Sokoto State, in the early hours of Thursday as armed men suspected to be Lakurawa insurgents launched a deadly attack on Sayinna village, killing the village head and a resident in what officials described as a targeted assassination.

The victims, identified as Alhaji Murtala Sa’adu, 47, the traditional leader of Sayinna, and his neighbour, Malam Ibrahim Mai-Kudi, were shot dead around 1:30 a.m. after the attackers stormed the community under the cover of darkness.

Confirming the incident, Alhaji Garzali Raccah, Special Adviser to the Chairman of Tangaza LGA, said the gunmen appeared to have specifically targeted the village head due to his support for local vigilante groups working to combat rising insecurity in the region.

“They opened fire indiscriminately, throwing the entire community into chaos. This was not just a random act of violence; it was a calculated attack to silence those standing up against terror,” Raccah said.

According to local sources, the assailants had previously issued threats against residents collaborating with vigilante groups, viewing them as obstacles to their control over the region.

The murder of Alhaji Sa’adu, a known advocate for community defence initiatives, is believed to be part of a broader campaign to instil fear and dismantle local resistance.

Eyewitnesses described the attack as swift and brutal, with gunmen firing heavy weapons as they moved through the village. Residents say it was clear the attackers came with a mission, to eliminate key figures opposing their influence. Both victims were deeply respected in Sayinna for their commitment to community safety and their active role in supporting efforts to secure the area from banditry.

In response to the attack, troops from Operation FANSAN YANMA were deployed to Sayinna to restore order.