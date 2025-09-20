Village Head assassinated as Lukarawa bandits strike Sokoto Community

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO: In another night of horror, armed bandits suspected to be Lakurawa insurgents have unleashed terror on Sayinna community in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State, killing the village head and a resident in cold blood.

The victims, identified as Alhaji Murtala Sa’adu, 47, the village head of Sayinna, and his neighbour, Malam Ibrahim Mai-Kudi, were brutally gunned down around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday when the attackers stormed the village.

Confirming the incident, Alhaji Garzali Raccah, Special Adviser to the Chairman of Tangaza Local Government Council, said the bandits struck with precision, targeting the village head for his involvement and support of vigilante groups battling insecurity in the area.

“They opened fire sporadically, leaving the community in fear and confusion. Sadly, our village head and one other resident lost their lives in this cowardly attack,” Raccah lamented.

According to him, the Lakurawa insurgents have consistently threatened residents against joining or supporting vigilante groups, seeing them as a direct threat to their reign of terror. The assassination of the Sayinna village head, he explained, was a deliberate attempt to weaken community resistance.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the assailants invaded the community with heavy gunfire, making it clear they came specifically to eliminate those defying their directives.

The victims, both respected members of the community, were known for their staunch support of local vigilante efforts aimed at protecting lives and property in Tangaza. Their deaths, residents said, have left the entire community devastated and vulnerable.

Troops of Operation FANSAN YANMA were swiftly deployed to the area, evacuating the bodies of the slain victims to the hospital and conducting patrols to prevent further assaults.