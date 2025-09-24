Video: ‘The best for my lady,’ Davido gifts wife Chioma 2025 G-Wagon

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has gifted his wife, Chioma, a brand-new 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

The luxury SUV, which recently debuted on the market, sells for over $150,000 (₦240 million) depending on specifications.

Featuring advanced design upgrades and electric model options, the 2025 edition represents a significant leap from earlier versions.

In a video shared on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, Davido captured the moment he secured the vehicle, revealing he traded in a previous model to upgrade.

Davido surprised Chioma with a brand new 2025 G Wagon



Look at her reaction 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ri8o7akYZS — 𝗔𝗟𝗕𝗨𝗠 𝗧𝗔𝗟𝗞𝗦 📀 (@AlbumTalksHQ) September 23, 2025

“First of all, we had to take the one I got, then obviously add more money to get the new one,” he explained.

The singer gushed over the gesture, adding, “Only the best for my lady,” with excitement.

When Davido eventually presented the G-Wagon, Chioma appeared visibly thrilled, while he hyped the moment, declaring, “We do 2025!”

The lavish gift comes just weeks after Davido and Chioma’s highly publicised wedding in Miami on August 10, 2025.

The event, which served as the finale of their three-part nuptials, followed a court marriage in March 2023 and a traditional wedding in Lagos in June 2024.

The Miami celebration was star-studded, costing an estimated $3.7 million and attracting business moguls, political figures, and top entertainers from Nigeria and beyond.

Vanguard News