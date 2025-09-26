Video: Rotating statue of Oba Rasheed Ladoja unveiled at Olubadan coronation

A rotating statue of the newly crowned Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasheed Ladoja, was unveiled on Friday during his coronation ceremony at the historic Mapo Hall, Ibadan.

The statue, which depicts the monarch in full royal regalia, drew admiration from the large crowd of dignitaries, indigenes, and well-wishers who thronged the venue to witness the historic event.

Rotating statue of the new Olubadan, Oba Rasheed Ladoja, at his coronation in Mapo Hall.



The rotating display was seen as a symbolic representation of the new era in Ibadan’s traditional leadership, adding colour and modern spectacle to the cultural ceremony.

The unveiling came as part of the series of activities marking Oba Ladoja’s formal installation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Earlier in the day, the former governor of Oyo State received traditional rites at the Ose Meji shrine and the Labosinde Compound before proceeding to Mapo Hall for the grand coronation.

Among those present were top government officials, traditional rulers from across Yorubaland, political leaders, and members of the diplomatic community.

