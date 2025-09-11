Video: Moment Rooboy, Dede, Joanna returned to BBNaija season 10 house

The BBNaija Season 10 house was thrown into chaos on Wednesday night after housemates Rooboy, Dede, and Joanna made an unexpected comeback — just days after their supposed eviction.

The trio had been dramatically “evicted” earlier in the week via Biggie’s infamous red phone twist, leaving both housemates and viewers stunned.

Following Monday’s live show, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu confirmed their exits, with Big Brother’s signature countdown reinforcing the impression that they were gone for good.

Unknown to everyone in the house, the three had spent the last two days hidden away in a secret room, watching the drama unfold.

Their shocking return came shortly after the sponsored task on Wednesday, prompting screams, hugs, and tears of joy from the rest of the housemates.

The moment Dede, Joanna and Rooboy came back to the house. 😂 They seemed more happy seeing Roo btw.



This twist wey housemates clock, e no enter! Mide said, they must have put you all in the winning team for tasks. Denari and Koyin said that means they have immunity. #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/kv5nBj3IL6 — Boaz Abigail (Abbie) (@Abistles) September 10, 2025

The red phone twist remains one of BBNaija’s most unpredictable features, designed to test housemates’ emotions and keep fans on the edge of their seats — and this week’s twist may be one of the most dramatic yet.

Vanguard News