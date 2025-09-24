Video: Macron phones Trump after motorcade blocks car in New York

France President Emmanuel Macron

France President Emmanuel Macron called Donald Trump on the phone after his journey to the French embassy was blocked by police officers preparing for the motorcade of the US President.

A video making the rounds shows Macron, outside his vehicle on Monday, speaking with New York Police officers asking to ‘negotiate’ with them.

Macron was in New York to co-chair the 80th United Nations General Assembly.

“I’m sorry. Mr President I’m really sorry. It’s just that everything’s been frozen right now. There’s a motorcade coming right now. That’s why,” a police officer told the French leader.

Then Macron rings Trump saying: “How are you? Guess what? I’m waiting because everything is frozen for you.”

Eventually, the barricades open but only for pedestrians.

