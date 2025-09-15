Video: ‘Hit me by mistake’, Davido clarifies viral video incident

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Davido has debunked social media claims suggesting he was slapped during a recent outing in Warri, Delta State.

A viral video that surfaced online showed the singer in the midst of security operatives and fans, with a brief moment where he appeared to be struck on the head.

See as dem slap Davido’s head for Warri, these people no send OBO at all😭pic.twitter.com/NiKPOc15k3 — BASITO (@itzbasito) September 15, 2025

This led an X user, #AsakyGRN, to post: “Warri people no get joy oo. See dem sl@p Davido for head.”

Addressing the speculation on his official X handle on Monday, Davido clarified that it was his security aide who accidentally hit him, not an assault from the crowd.

“Mumu that was my security… hit me by mistake… saddist,” the singer wrote.

His response has since put an end to the rumors and clarified the misunderstanding surrounding the viral clip.

Vanguard News