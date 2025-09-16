Video: Hilda Baci shares emotional moment GWR confirmed her jollof rice record

Nigerian chef and Guinness World Record holder Hilda Baci has shared a video capturing the moment her record-breaking feat was officially confirmed by Guinness World Records (GWR).

Baci, who cooked the largest pot of Nigerian-style jollof rice on Friday, received the confirmation on Monday.

In the video, an emotional Hilda is seen shedding tears of joy, surrounded by her mother and friends as supporters cheered.

Despite the packed venue, she ensured none of the food went to waste by distributing it to people on the streets.