Viagem Energy Services Ltd responds to recent media report

…Calls for Accurate Reporting and Respect for Due Process

By Chinedu Adonu

Viagem Energy Services Ltd has responded to a recent media publication it says contained inaccuracies and incomplete information.

In a statement issued by Fortunatus Osuagwu, Business Intelligence & Financial Adviser, the company urged the media to verify facts and to report responsibly, noting that inaccurate coverage can mislead the public and interfere with ongoing legal and investigative processes.

According to Viagem, the matter referenced in the report is the subject of ongoing investigations and related court proceedings. The company said it will not comment on the details of active investigations but stressed the need for reporting that respects the presumption of innocence and the proper processes of law.

Viagem called on media organisations to exercise restraint and to ensure that stories involving law enforcement and legal matters are thoroughly vetted before publication. The company also urged anyone with relevant information to cooperate with the appropriate authorities and legal channels.

Viagem commended the dedication of officers and investigators working on the matter and expressed confidence that the truth will be established through due process. It reiterated its request that the public and the media allow lawful institutions to carry out their duties without prejudicial reporting.

The company concluded by calling for clear policy frameworks and professional standards to guide media coverage of sensitive issues involving law enforcement, investigations, and the courts.