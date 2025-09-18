VFD Group delivers on its N20b CP with N4.24b series 4 redemption

By Emeka Anaeto

VFD Group Plc, a Lagos based investment company, has announced the full redemption of its ₦4.24 billion Series 4 Commercial Paper (CP) issued December 2024.

This milestone, under the Group’s ₦20 billion CP program, registered in 2022, builds on its H1 2025 performance of ₦41.17 billion in gross earnings and a total asset base of ₦356.87 billion.

In a statement, the company expressed its gratitude to investors, shareholders, and market partners for their continued trust, with the programme consistently recording oversubscriptions since inception.

“The market has been favourable for businesses that have leaned into it and are creating value for the Nigerian economy,” said Mr. Nonso Okpala, Group Managing Director/CEO of VFD Group.

He added: “Our redemption of this Series 4 issue validates that the market is serious about providing debt capital. The successful fulfillment of this obligation allows us to continue to create and unlock value for our shareholders and investors through our globalization strategy.”

Mr. Folajimi Adeleye, the Group’s Executive Director for Finance and Investor Relations, said, “Timely redemption of this commercial paper is the outcome of disciplined liquidity management across the firm. The programme has allowed us to address immediate operational needs while preserving capital strength for long-term initiatives. Series 4 continues that trajectory, positioning us well as we execute our growth strategy.”

Since registering the ₦20 billion programme in 2022, VFD Group has completed multiple issuances and redemptions, sustaining momentum as a trusted market participant.