Veteran actress Joke Silva loses brother

Veteran actress Joke Silva has confirmed the death of her elder brother, John Silva, who died on August 29, 2025, at the age of 72.

The actress announced his passing in a statement on her Instagram page on Thursday.

“With acceptance of God’s Sovereign will, we announce the call to the glory of my dear brother, John Olabiyi Silva …long John Silva…Bros B…Uncle B…. my easy go lucky brother. Rest in peace. January 22nd 1953-August 29th, 2025,” she wrote.

The announcement comes as Silva continues to care for her husband, veteran actor Olu Jacobs, who has been battling dementia in recent years.

The news drew condolences from colleagues, fans, and well-wishers across the entertainment industry.

Actress Hilda Dokubo wrote in the comment section: “May his soul rest in the Lord.”

Comedienne and actress Chigul wrote, “I am so sorry Aunty….so very sorry.”

Although not a public figure, the deceased was fondly addressed by family and friends with nicknames such as “Long John Silva,” “Bros B,” and “Uncle B.”

He is remembered for his easygoing personality and close family ties.