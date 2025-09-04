VC Ayuba urges postgraduate students to drive innovative research for sustainable dev

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Vice Chancellor of Bingham University, Karu, Prof. Haruna Kuje Ayuba, has charged postgraduate students and researchers to pursue innovative and impactful research that addresses real-world challenges and promotes sustainable development.

He gave the charge on Thursday while declaring open the university’s 3rd Postgraduate Workshop themed “Innovative Research for Sustainable Development: Celebrating 20 Years of Academic Excellence in Bingham University.”

Prof. Ayuba said the workshop formed part of activities marking the institution’s 20th anniversary, which will climax with its 6th convocation ceremony on November 15, 2025.

Tracing the university’s growth since its establishment in 2005, the VC noted that Bingham now has 16 faculties, 54 departments, 48 undergraduate programmes, and 59 postgraduate programmes.

“Our journey has been marked by resilience, growth, and a relentless pursuit of knowledge that addresses the numerous challenges facing our society,” Ayuba said.

He explained that the workshop was designed to provide a platform for researchers, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to explore innovative solutions for a more sustainable future. He highlighted the objectives as fostering cutting-edge knowledge, promoting interdisciplinary collaboration, influencing policy and practice, and aligning research with global agendas such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Prof. Ayuba also cautioned against unethical practices in postgraduate supervision, warning that exploitation, extortion, and harassment of students would not be tolerated.

“For our PG students, if you see something, say something. Management will do something,” he declared.

In his remarks, the Dean of Postgraduate Studies, Prof. Joseph Bamidele Okoli, urged students and faculty to embrace bold, innovative, and ethical research tailored to Africa’s unique challenges. He recalled Bingham’s growth from its early beginnings at the ECWA Theological Seminary, Jos, to its current status as a globally recognized institution with more than 9,000 students, over 200 postgraduate scholars, and several international research collaborations.

Prof. Okoli highlighted research achievements including grants from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the International Brain Research Organization, and the International Foundation for Science. He also cited partnerships with the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, the University of Glasgow, and the Jennifer Etuh Foundation.

On his part, Prof. Victor Dugga, Provost of the College of Postgraduate Studies at the Federal University of Lafia, lamented Africa’s paradox of vast natural resources and persistent poverty. He called on universities to drive innovative research that would translate the continent’s wealth into sustainable development.

He noted that despite Africa holding one-third of the world’s mineral deposits and significant shares of global oil, gold, and platinum reserves, countries such as Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo continue to record some of the highest levels of extreme poverty worldwide.

“The responsibility lies with our universities to turn knowledge and innovation into solutions that will drive inclusive growth and sustainable development across Africa,” Prof. Dugga said.