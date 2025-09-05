Vanguard freelancer Chioma Onuegbu buried amid tributes to humility, service

From Left: Mrs Chinyere Ndon, Chioma’s elder sibling; Egufe Yafugborhi, Head of Station, Vanguard Uyo Optns; Pst Dr Chris Amuchie, maternal Uncle; Madam Millicent Chinwe Onuegbu-Chidi and Bright Onuegbu, both siblings, and other family members at the funeral of Vanguard Freelancer, Chioma Onuegbu in Okwu, Ikeduru LGA, Imo state on Friday.

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Vanguard freelancer Miss Chioma Onuegbu, who passed away recently, was buried Friday in her home community of Akwulli Okwu, Ikeduru Local Government Area, Imo State. Clergy, grieving colleagues, family, and community neighbors testified to her humility, commitment to duty, faith, and courage while she was alive.

Miss Onuegbu had long served with Vanguard’s Uyo, Akwa Ibom state editorial team until her untimely passing from illness. The Service of Songs on Thursday night preceded the funeral Mass at St. Brendan’s Catholic Parish, Okwu, and the interment at her family compound. Tears and tributes flowed from mourners from far and near, including colleagues from the Uyo Correspondents Chapel of the Akwa Ibom Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), led by its Chairman Anthony Bassey.

In the requiem homily on “How well are you spending your time while alive,” Rev Fr Victor Amuneke described Chioma as “In my 33 years of life in service of God, I’ve never seen any person more faithful than her. A woman at home with her faith. A virtuous woman.” He added, “Our sister is a brave woman. Her faith was very strong. I console you the family and say build that strong faith and strength of character she had. I’m here to testify that this woman is somewhere good. The place she is now is perfect, a place where pains will not be felt by her.”

Chioma’s elder sister, Mrs. Chinyere Ndon, reflected on the difficulty of the loss: “This is so hard for me and the entire family. Chioma spent much of her adult life under my guidance, by her choice, and my sister was so good, so kind and humble. I don’t know how we will get through this.”

Anthony Bassey of the NUJ Uyo Correspondents Chapel lauded Chioma as “a rare colleague, dedicated to duty and honest to a fault and kind. She became more than a colleague. She became a loving sister.”

The family announced that the interment on Friday would be followed by plans for an outing service on Sunday at St Brendan’s Catholic Church, Okwu, as part of the final rites to mark Chioma Onuegbu’s life.