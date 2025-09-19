Vanguard correspondent, Steve Oko, emerges Abia NUJ Correspondents Chapel chairman

By Our Reporter

UMUAHIA — The Abia State Correspondent of Vanguard Newspapers, Deacon Steve Oko, has emerged Chairman of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abia State Council.

Oko was elected unopposed during the chapel’s triennial conference held on Friday at its office located at No. 1 Ojike/Bende Road, opposite Umuahia North Local Government headquarters.

Other members of the newly elected executive include Comrade Henrietta Ashikodi of The Statesman Newspapers, and Comrade Imo Thomas of Standard Times, who was elected Treasurer.

Swearing in the new officers, Abia NUJ Chairman, Comrade Chidi Asonye, charged them to help reposition journalism practice in the state. Describing the Correspondents Chapel as the “engine room” of journalism, he urged members to remain guided by the ethics of the profession.

Asonye congratulated the new leadership, urging them to strive to leave the chapel better than they met it. He also expressed confidence in their competence and wished them a successful tenure.

In his acceptance speech, Deacon Oko thanked members for the confidence reposed in him and pledged not to disappoint. He lamented the declining dignity and respect for the Correspondents Chapel and vowed to restore its image while prioritising members’ welfare.

He also promised to foster harmonious relations with other chapels and the council, while urging journalists in Abia to leverage their agenda-setting role to lead sensitisation campaigns for the ongoing voter registration exercise.

According to him, rekindling public trust in the electoral process was necessary to address the disillusionment that followed the 2023 elections. He appealed for members’ support and prayers, and commended his predecessor, Chief Obinna Ibe, for his achievements, promising to build on his legacies.

Chairman of the Credentials Committee, Comrade Uche Nwosu, confirmed that the election process followed NUJ’s constitution.

In his valedictory speech, outgoing chairman Ibe highlighted his modest achievements despite challenges and expressed satisfaction with the peaceful transition.

NUJ Vice Chairman, Comrade Chukwuma Emere, and Secretary, Comrade Ikechukwu Onuegbu, were among dignitaries present at the event.