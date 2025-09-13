Uzodimma deserves accolades for reviving Ahiajoku Festival — Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Governor Hope Uzodimma

By Emmanuel Iheaka, OWERRI

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Worldwide, Senator John Azuta-Mbata, has declared that Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma deserves accolades for reviving Ahiajoku Festival.

Azuta-Mbata, who spoke when the Planning Committee of the 2025 Ahiajoku Festival visited him at the Ohanaeze secretariat in Enugu, said the Ohanaeze Ndigbo will participate fully in the festival.

The Igbo leader, who was joined by members of his executive, stressed that Ahiajoku remains an avenue for deep conversations among Ndigbo on issues of culture, language and survival.

He tasked the organisers to deliver an excellent festival that would elevate Igbo cultural visibility.

“I hereby endorse the 2025 Ahiajoku Lecture Festival on behalf of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide. We shall cooperate to ensure a successful festival. I will be there in person. Any role we are expected to play, we shall gladly play it. Our people must be heard.

“We are encouraging studies and research on Igbo language and culture. We have set up a committee for that”, he stated.

Azuta-Mbata lamented UNESCO’s report that the Igbo language is endangered, urging urgent measures to avert cultural erosion.

He revealed that his administration had instituted professorial endowment chairs in tertiary institutions to drive research in Igbo history, tradition, and language.

Earlier in his remarks, the Director General of Ahiajoku Centre and Secretary of the Planning Committee, Nze Ray Emeana, traced the origin and evolution of the Ahiajoku Lecture Festival.

He recalled that the festival was inaugurated in 1979 by the iconic late Governor of Imo State, Chief Sam Mbakwe, as a platform for Igbo introspection and projection of the Igbo worldview.

Emeana highlighted the stature of intellectuals who have graced the Ahiajoku podium, including Professors MJC Echeruo, Chinua Achebe, Ben Nwabueze, Donatus Nwoga, Adiele Afigbo, Laz Ekwueme, and Barth Nnaji.

He said their contributions helped establish Ahiajoku as Africa’s premier cultural festival of ideas, inspiring generations of Ndigbo to reconnect with their identity.

The 2025 Ahiajoku Lecture, scheduled for Friday, September 26 in Owerri, will be delivered by Most Rev. Godfrey Onah, the Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese.