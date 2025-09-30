Uzodimma, conscious of APC’s journey – Yilwatda

By Emmanuel Iheaka

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawa Yilwatda, has described Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, as a conscious force in the party’s political journey in Nigeria.

Yilwatda spoke at the presentation of Uzodimma’s book entitled “A Decade of Impactful Progressive Governance in Nigeria.”

The book presentation formed part of activities during President Bola Tinubu’s one-day working visit to Imo State, where he commissioned several projects including the 60-kilometre Owerri-Umuahia road, the Assumpta Flyover, and the 6,000-capacity Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Centre, Owerri.

Chairing the event, Yilwatda said the book provides an important account of APC’s growth, tracing its journey and progress so far.

He commended Uzodimma’s leadership qualities, describing them as a stabilising force in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Yilwatda also lauded President Tinubu’s policies, which he characterised as bold and transformative.