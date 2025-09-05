Uzodimma commends Nigerian Engineers for honouring Iwuanyanwu

The Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has commended the Nigeria Society of Engineers, NSE, Owerri Branch for the annual lecture series in honour of late Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

The event which took place last Thursday in Owerri, with a lecture themed: “Improving Grid Stability and Reliability.”

While commending the Engineers for honouring late Chief Iwuanyanwu, Uzodimma who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Her excellency Mrs Chinyere Ekomaro, eulogized the Owerri Branch of NSE, for “sustaining the lecture series in honor of Chief Iwuanyanwu, noting that Iwuanyanwu’s life and career exemplified excellence, service and patriotism.”

“The late engineering icon underscores the importance of an impactful life and commitment to professionalism without undermining community service. The late Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo died an engineering enigma, a philanthropist per excellence and a human colossus whose memories will live beyond generations,” She said.

However, she reiterated the Imo government commitment to engineering infrastructural development and promised to relate the request of the Engineers to the governor.

Earlier, in his lecture delivered by Engr. Gidari-Wudil titled: “Improving Grid Stability and Reliability: A Comprehensive Framework for Eliminating Frequent Blackouts in Nigeria’s 330/132kv Transmission System Through Advanced Phasor Measurement Unit Implementation.”

He used the opportunity to call on the state and federal governments to embark on technology driven reforms to end the issues of frequent blackout in the country as doing so he said would improve the economy of the country.

Also, in his welcome address, the Owerri branch chairman of the Nigeria Society of Engineers, Engr. Chibuike Onyejietu, pleaded with the governor, His excellency Hope Uzodimma “To help the Engineers to complete the Owerri Engineering Center building which Engr E.C. Iwuanyanwu wanted to complete some weeks before he left us.

Adding that; “we gather not only to reflect on the rich legacy of our late sage, Engr. E. C. Iwuanyanwu, but also to continue the tradition of excellence he so passionately championed,” Onyejietu said. He described engineers as custodians of innovation, progress, and development, pointing out that the annual lecture series serves as a platform to foster intellectual growth, encourage leadership, and honour one of the profession’s finest trailblazers.

“This annual lecture is a testament to fostering intellectual growth, encouraging thoughtful leadership and honouring the towering contributions of one of our own Engr. Iwuanyanwu who was a trailblazer whose life epitomized dedication to engineering excellence and service to humanity.”

He also highlighted the objectives of the society since its founding in 1958, stressing its commitment to advancing engineering education, research, and practice.

Among the top highlights of the event was the receiving of the award on behalf of the Imo state governor, His excellency Hope Odidika Uzodimma by the Deputy, Her Excellency, Dr Chinyere Ekomaru, an award in recognition of his commitment to the “Development of the Engineering Infrastructure in Imo state.”

Chief Mrs Frances Iwuanyanwu (Wife of the late Sage) received a memento for her contribution to the success of Engr. E.C Iwuanyanwu Annual lecture series. The guest lecturer Engr. Tasiu Wudil also received a momento for delivering the lecture. In an interesting development, some fresh graduates from various schools/faculties of engineering from different tertiary institutions also received award of honour and cash prizes for emerging as best graduating students from their schools/faculties of engineering.