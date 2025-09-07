Utomi, Falana, Jega, Agbakoba, others join electoral reform drive

Falana

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

The National Consultative Front (NCFront), in collaboration with the Labour and Civil Society Front (LCSF), has announced plans to convene a major National Dialogue on Electoral Reforms as part of a nationwide campaign to strengthen Nigeria’s electoral framework ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued yesterday, NCFront spokesperson Mallam Hamisu San Turaki disclosed that the dialogue will hold on October 1, 2025, following resolutions reached at a leadership consultative meeting in Lagos. The meeting built on recommendations from the recent National Constitutional Summit organized by The Patriots and the Nigeria Political Summit Group (NPSG).

According to Turaki, the campaign will push for key reforms, including compulsory electronic transmission of election results, stronger penalties for vote buying, the introduction of early and diaspora voting, proportional representation in governance, and special seats for women and vulnerable groups.

Among the eminent Nigerians expected to spearhead the initiative are Prof. Pat Utomi, Prof. Attahiru Jega, Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), Femi Falana (SAN), Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, Comrade Joe Ajaero, Amb. Nkoyo Toyo, Dr. Usman Bugaje, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, Prof. Jibrin Ibrahim, Barr. Clement Nwankwo, Prophet Isa El-Buba, Engr. Buba Galadima, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, Dr. Bilikisu Magoro, and Samson Itodo, among others.

Turaki further revealed that the groups will formally launch the Alliance for Defence of Democracy (ADD) during the October 1 gathering as a platform to coordinate and mobilize citizens for the reform agenda. The event will feature the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, alongside other leaders of conscience committed to strengthening democracy in Nigeria.