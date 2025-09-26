Use political solution, release Nnamdi Kanu today, Onoh pleads with Tinubu

The former spokesman of President Bola Tinubu in the south east, Denge Josef Onoh, has urged his boss, President Tinubu to employ political solution other than legal fireworks in today’s arbitration in the case of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu appears in court today, Friday, where IPOB is advocating for rule of the law in the trial process. The group had in its reply to Onoh’s accusation on IPOB’s inflammatory speeches said that the problem in Kanu’s trial lied on the abuse of rule of law by the Nigerian government.

IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, told Onoh it was not obstructing justice but that the continued detention of Kanu is as a result of legal irregularities and procedural defects, and called for adherence to constitutional safeguards.

Examining the defence, Onoh said that the IPOB position is a clear testament to integrity, a demonstration of readiness to embrace dialogue as the path forward, rather than the shadows of violence that has haunted the south east region.

He said that IPOB’s tone signals that the door to constructive conversation is wide open—provided it is met with sincerity from leaders such as President Tinubu. Onoh urged President Tinubu to now formally pursue a diplomatic and political solution to secure the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“This is not only a moral imperative, but one squarely within the constitutional powers of the Attorney General of the Federation, who holds the authority to invoke Section 174 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) for nolle prosequi or other discretionary remedies in the interest of justice and national peace. IPOB’s statement meticulously outlines the legal irregularities plaguing Kanu’s detention, which demand immediate rectification to uphold the sanctity of our judiciary.”

Onoh further said that IPOB in response to him stated that Kanu was previously discharged and acquitted on the charges at issue, rendering any retrial a violation of the constitutional safeguard against double jeopardy under Section 36(9).

“Furthermore, the prosecution’s reliance on the repealed Terrorism Prevention (Amended) Act 2013, superseded by subsequent legislation—renders the case constitutionally untenable.”

Onoh further highlighted the reservations IPOB expressed in their reply to him stating the misuse of civil ex parte orders to underpin criminal liability which contravenes the right to a fair hearing enshrined in Section 36, and the absence of cross-border procedural approvals for Kanu’s rendition further invalidates the proceedings.

“To underscore the urgency and viability of such a political solution, consider the recent global precedent that unfolded just yesterday at the United Nations General Assembly. Ahmed al-Sharaa—formerly known as Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, the once-most-wanted terrorist leader in Syria by the United States, with a $10 million bounty on his head for his role in al-Qaeda affiliates and the ousting of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in late 2024—was granted the platform to address the world body as Syria’s transitional president.

“This extraordinary allowance, amid ongoing concerns over his past, exemplifies how pragmatic diplomacy can transcend persecution, fostering stability over endless retribution. If the international community can pivot from bounties to dialogue for Syria’s sake, surely Nigeria—under your visionary leadership—can extend the same olive branch to resolve the Southeast’s grievances without further bloodshed.”

He told President Tinubu that his personal history with the Southeast speaks volumes about his readiness to heal the wounds.

“You remain the first Nigerian politician in our democratic history to appoint a regional spokesman during your campaign, a bold gesture that signaled your intent to listen, engage, and address the marginalization felt by our people. That foresight has now borne fruit, as evidenced by this very moment of potential breakthrough with IPOB.

“It is a validation of your inclusive vision and a call to action to build on this momentum. I implore you, Mr. President, to summon the same resolute spirit of political dialogue that enabled you to deftly resolve the protracted crises in Rivers State—crises that threatened our federation’s fabric. Apply that wisdom here: release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally, paving the way for broader reconciliation in the Southeast.”

“The people of my region find it ultimately provoking and an affront to their collective intelligence that negotiations continue unabated with terrorist bandits in the North, even as olive branches are extended to them, while Kanu—a non-violent agitator—languish in detention under a cloud of legal infirmity. Such disparity fuels despair, your intervention can ignite hope.

“I once again plead that mazi Nnamdi Kanu be released to iyom Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu and Senator John Azuta-Mbata (President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo). I humbly plead that he be released today if not, the most important thing is that he spends Christmas with his family and visit the grave of his late father and offer his prayers,” Onoh pleaded.