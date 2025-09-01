USCL President vows to complete Urhobo building in Lagos

By Efe Onodjae

Newly inaugurated President of the Urhobo Social Club Lagos (USCL), Sir Chief Lucky Arhere, has pledged to complete the long-awaited Urhobo House project in Lagos if resources become available during his tenure.

Speaking during his acceptance speech at the club’s 52nd anniversary and handover ceremony on Sunday, Arhere said his administration would prioritise the building project, revive the scholarship scheme for indigent Urhobo students, and expand social and cultural initiatives that uplift Urhobos living in Lagos.

“With the resources available, we shall lay the foundation and work towards completing the Urhobo House in Lagos. It is a major project and if God blesses us, we can finish it in two years,” he said.

The new president, assured members of credible and inclusive leadership. According to him, the new executive council is “a balanced blend of experienced elders and vibrant young men ready to make USCL shine brightly and reclaim its prime position in Urhobo nation.”

Arhere outlined four major focus areas for his administration: Completion of Urhobo House in Lagos, Revival of the USCL scholarship scheme.

Empowerment and support for indigent Urhobos and communities and Promotion of the Urhobo language through collaboration with educational and cultural bodies.

On membership, Arhere stressed that the club remains open to progressive Urhobo men, particularly under 60 years old, but added that older applicants with the “three T’s, talent, time, and treasure” would not be excluded.

The outgoing president, Chief Wilson Okpubigho, expressed joy at handing over to a credible successor, urging the new leadership to foster unity among Urhobos in Lagos and beyond.

He recalled how past Urhobo leaders spoke with one voice to secure the election of the late Felix Ibru as Delta’s first civilian governor, stressing that such unity was needed again.

Founded 52 years ago, the Urhobo Social Club Lagos has been a rallying point for cultural, social, and developmental initiatives among Urhobos in the state.