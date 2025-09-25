US vows to block any attempt to ban Israel from 2026 World Cup

The United States has vowed to prevent any attempt to ban Israel from the 2026 World Cup, which it will co-host with Mexico and Canada.

A UN commission recently said Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, prompting calls from UN experts and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez for sporting sanctions.

A US State Department spokesperson told BBC Sport: “We will absolutely work to fully stop any effort to attempt to ban Israel’s national soccer team from the World Cup.”

UEFA, which organizes World Cup qualifying matches, could meet next week to decide whether to suspend Israel. One senior source said: “Our understanding is that Uefa leadership wants to see some action on this. Nothing is confirmed or scheduled. But there is a new, high-level pressure from many nations compared to just a month ago.”

Norwegian Football Federation president Lise Klaveness said: “We cannot and will not be indifferent to the humanitarian suffering that is taking place in the region, especially the disproportionate attacks against civilians in Gaza.”

Spanish PM Sanchez compared Israel to Russia, saying: “Israel cannot continue to use any international platform to whitewash its image.”

The controversy has also reached club football. During a Europa League match between PAOK and Maccabi Tel Aviv, fans displayed banners reading “Stop the genocide” and “Show Israel the red card.”

Israel denies committing genocide, calling the UN report “distorted and false,” and says its actions are in self-defense.

