US-based singer, The JLW serenades fans with new single ‘Lagos Nights’

By Benjamin Njoku

James Ladi Williams, widely known as The JLW, recently released his new single ‘Lagos Nights’ with a special live performance at Shanklin Hall in Washington, D.C.

The release follows his debut EP ‘My Father’ and marks another milestone in his journey as an artiste, multidisciplinary writer, public thinker, and leadership counselor. The track, created in collaboration with afrobeats artiste Mizzle, also features original vocals from the Holy Trinity Anglican Church Choir Ebute-Ero, Lagos.

To underscore the spirit of the record, Williams highlighted a verse from Ecclesiastes 8:15 (NIV):

“So, I commend the enjoyment of life, because there is nothing better for a person under the sun than to eat and drink and be glad. Then joy will accompany them in their toil all the days of the life God has given them under the sun,” he said. .

‘Lagos Nights’ is currently streaming on all major platforms. The release took place during the inaugural edition of The Lagos Nights Party Series, created by The JLW to showcase the authenticity of Lagos’s arts, culture, and spirit in cities across the globe.

The series aims to foster genuine cross-cultural connections between Nigerians abroad and international audiences curious about Lagos’s vibrant contributions to modern life.

In a concept note, Williams described the event as an effort “to replicate the joy that takes over Lagos in December during the summer months.”

Guests, including Ade Faleti (DJ FA), official DJ for the inaugural edition of “Lagos Nights”, Adam Morales, CEO of A Major Production and mastering engineer of the song experienced a lively simulation of Lagos street markets, with curated items from Lagos available for purchase. The evening also highlighted fashion and art presentations that showcased the creativity and cultural richness of Lagos.