Urhobo community commends TSSNL for efforts against oil theft, vandalism

By Jimitota Onoyume

The Urhobo community of Okwagbe waterside has praised Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL) for its ongoing efforts to curb crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta.

Chief Lucky Ologbo, President General of Okwagbe Waterside in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, gave the commendation during a meeting at his residence with Hon. Mere Williams, Unit Coordinator of TSSNL in Okwagbe.

Ologbo described the company as a key player in restoring peace and stability in oil-producing communities. “The company has drastically reduced oil theft in the Niger Delta. It productively engages youths and stakeholders in oil communities. We support Tantita Security Services,” he said.

In his remarks, Williams, a former councillor of Ughelli South Ward 18 (Okwagbe Waterside), thanked the community leader for acknowledging the company’s contributions. He emphasized the importance of sustaining the government’s partnership with TSSNL, noting the leadership of Government Ekpemupolo (also known as Tompolo) and the management team.

“As a nation, the interest of the state should supersede partisan considerations. Sustaining the current security arrangement will consolidate peace in host communities while safeguarding vital national assets,” Williams said.