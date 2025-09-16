Urgent steps needed to address insecurity with good governance – Shittu

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – FOLLOWING the precarious situation Nigerians find themselves, former National Chairman, Alliance National Party, ANP, Asiwaju Mashood Shittu, yesterday, expressed deep concerns and called for good governance to holistically address the insecurity challenges in order not to precipitate towards a very dangerous dimension.

Shittu asserted that the current state of insecurity is beyond banditry as various parts of the country are grappling with different dimensions of insecurity challenges, and that it is only entrenching good governance that would solve the current challenges of insecurity across the country.

As the Vice President, Institute of Crisis Resolution Peacebuilding and Conciliation, ICRPC, he said serious investment and strengthening of the rule of law, and urged the government to ensure every Nigerian is secure and that should be a top priority for any government.

He said: “The people in government are not safe in their hands. They are given trust to take care of public funds but are embezzling, stealing our money every day. I see danger ahead if we cannot practice good governance for the future of this country.

“We must be ready to tell ourselves the truth. Every sector, every part of this country is not safe.

“We must be ready to invest in the rule of law. It is very important that we must continue to change our government until we have a better one. Any government that wants to take care of security must practice good governance.”

The former ANP Chairman also urged Nigerians to see the insecurity challenge as a national issue and not a regional challenge.

“In the Southwest, we see ritual killings and internet fraudsters making people cry every day. Human beings are butchered like animals for ritual purposes.

“In the Southeast, IPOB activities, armed robbery, and other crimes are daily occurrences. In the South-South, kidnappings are rampant, particularly in the oil-producing states. Even the North Central is not spared”, he said.

Meanwhile, Shittu maintained that the country’s security crisis is compounded by corruption.