Unveiling vision to cement Lagos as global arts, culture & tourism hub

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

Mr. Idris Aregbe, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, recently addressed journalists covering arts, culture, and tourism in Lagos, emphasising the state government’s commitment to making Lagos a global competitor in tourism and cultural vibrancy. His speech highlighted ongoing collaborative efforts, strategic initiatives, and the vital role of media in amplifying Lagos’s cultural and tourism activities.

Mr. Aregbe spoke passionately about the Lagos State Government’s commitment under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to sustain and grow Lagos’s status as a leading global city. The governor’s focus extends across various sectors including transport, health, environment, entertainment, and crucially, tourism. He articulated that while many states strive to catch up with Lagos, the government is focused on sustaining and amplifying current successes. Aregbe urged media professionals to collaboratively work with government efforts to amplify these achievements and build a stronger tourism narrative around Lagos.

He made a strong appeal for constant collaboration between journalists and the state government to highlight and promote tourism activities throughout the year, underscoring that such cooperation benefits everyone involved and supports Lagos’s growth and international profile.

A key program introduced by Mr. Aregbe is the “101 Days in Lagos,” a cultural and tourism initiative designed to spotlight events and activities between late December and early January each year. The initiative aims to compile and promote numerous international and local events occurring during this period, encouraging a cohesive and amplified cultural calendar.

He emphasised that Lagos doesn’t compete against individuals or brands but seeks partnerships with stakeholders to complement and amplify their efforts. Support for private sector initiatives is critical, with government providing platforms and amplifications to enhance these events’ visibility and impact. Aregbe cited examples of events like music festivals, real estate initiatives blending sports and tourism, and cultural exchanges that help diversify Lagos’s tourism appeal beyond nightlife and restaurants.

Mr. Aregbe acknowledged a widespread misconception about Lagos as merely a party or restaurant city and stressed the importance of deeper cultural storytelling through programs like the “Lakers Culture Animation.” This project aims to foster cultural exchange programs and present Lagos’s cultural identity more richly and authentically to locals and visitors alike.

He announced that a special culture weekend would be held from November 14 to 16 to showcase Lagos’s diverse cultural heritage, with additional boutique cultural events scheduled for December, offering immersive experiences into Lagos’s cultural values.

Throughout his address, Mr. Aregbe repeatedly highlighted the indispensable role of media as a “major variable tool” in the promotion of Lagos tourism and culture. He appealed for increased media support to maintain momentum and ensure the right stories and events are broadcast widely.

He acknowledged some challenges in event coverage, noting that many events in Lagos might be underreported or fragmented in media exposure. As a response, the government is unveiling solutions like central event registration and communication platforms (including apps) to ensure journalists and stakeholders know about all major events in time, enabling better coordination and coverage.

Mr. Aregbe stressed the importance of proper event planning, safety, and coordination with relevant agencies like the safety commission, neighborhood patrols, and police to ensure smooth execution of activities. Event organisers must register activities, enabling the government to allocate appropriate resources and security to events, which also assists in better reporting and planning.

He acknowledged a broader challenge across Nigeria, which is the lack of reliable tourism data. The absence of comprehensive data on visitor numbers and economic impact hampers effective planning and investment. Lagos State is working on building reliable databases and master plans to address this data gap, believing that sustainable progress requires informed strategies and data-driven decisions.

Mr. Aregbe candidly discussed ongoing issues such as “dirty December,” a period of heavy activity that requires robust infrastructure and operational support from government and private sectors to maintain Lagos’s reputation.

He also highlighted efforts to revitalise waterfront tourism and leverage Lagos’s unique geographical features surrounded by water. International events and summits focusing on water-based tourism and sports are planned to capitalise on these assets, signaling government passion and commitment to diverse tourism segments.

He also spoke of the vital need to support local industries within tourism, arts, culture, music, film, and fashion to ensure inclusive economic growth without competition harming any sector. Lagos’s diverse creative industries are collaborating more harmoniously now, contributing collectively to the city’s distinct appeal.

Mr. Aregbe concluded with plans to maintain and grow Lagos’s tourism momentum through more organised and data-backed events, stronger partnerships between government, media, and private stakeholders, and enhancing local impacts of tourism projects.

He thanked journalists for their passion and support and urged them to continue being key partners in projecting Lagos positively to the world. The address was a call to action for all involved to keep pushing forward, leveraging Lagos’s potential, and ensuring that all activities are coordinated, safe, well-publicised, and impactful.