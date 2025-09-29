UNTH investigates alleged death by negligence in hospital

By Dennis Agbo

The University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Enugu, has commenced an investigation into the alleged death of a patient, Mrs. Charity Unachukwu, who reportedly died on September 21, 2025, due to negligence by hospital staff.

A widely circulated social media report alleged that Mrs. Unachukwu was taken to the UNTH emergency unit but was rejected because of lack of space. The report further accused staff of negligence and lackadaisical attitudes across different departments, which allegedly led to her death after 12 hours without medical attention.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the UNTH Public Relations Officer, Boniface Uchelue, disclosed that the Chief Medical Director had cancelled a scheduled foreign trip to oversee a forensic investigation into the allegations.

While expressing condolences to the family and sympathizers of the deceased, Uchelue stressed that UNTH, as a public institution guided by its motto “Service to Humanity,” takes such allegations very seriously.

“We are committed to reviewing the report with the aim of uncovering the facts, ensuring accountability, and driving systemic improvements,” he said.

According to him, the investigation will examine the quality of care provided, review emergency admission procedures, laboratory and diagnostic services, and inter-departmental coordination. It will also identify both systemic and individual failures that may have contributed to delays or lapses in care.

Uchelue further noted that UNTH, recently certified as a Level 3 teaching hospital for quality improvement following major upgrades in services and infrastructure, aims to reach Level 4 by next year.

“We reassure the public that the investigation will be thorough and transparent. Where lapses are confirmed, corrective and disciplinary measures will be taken, while systemic improvements will continue to be prioritized.

We appreciate the public’s vigilance and trust and reaffirm our commitment to compassionate, safe, and effective healthcare for all,” the statement concluded.