UNN: SUG President, seven others suspended for cultism, threat to life

UNN Main Gate

By Alumona Ukwueze

NSUKKA: The President of the Students’ Union Government, SUG, at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, Chinedu Ozoagu, and seven other executives of the Union have been suspended indefinitely over alleged involvement in cultism, threats to life, and gross misconduct.

The House of Representatives of the SUG suspended the officials following a petition submitted by Christian Okeke, which indicted them of allegedly harbouring and facilitating the activities of cultists and other non-students within the university environment for monetary gains.

In a statement signed by the Speaker and Clerk of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ikechukwu Eze and Chidozie Onah, respectively, as reported by Vanguard on Monday, the indicted officials have been implicated in the tragic murder of a student within the university environment.

The statement further alleged that they weaponised cult groups on campus to intimidate and threaten the lives of the Speaker, the Clerk, the Budget Committee Chairman, and other principled members of the House.

On financial misconduct, the statement further alleged that “The former Acting Vice-Chancellor (since removed by the Federal Government) approved the disbursement of ₦124 million for SUG projects. Evidence before the House indicates that this sum was withdrawn and shared among external actors and SUG officials, with no project executed.

“Furthermore, ₦100 million withdrawn from the SUG account in the past year remains unaccounted for.

“The suspended President has persistently pressured the Speaker to authorise the withdrawal and diversion of an additional ₦40 million (SUG budget) and ₦57 million (SUG projects), contrary to the Constitution of the Union and the principles of accountability.”

Other suspended officials include the Deputy Speaker, Ihentugo Rejoice, Emmanuel Asadu, and Agbo Sobechukwu Malachy.

Others are Chinweike Dorothy, Victory Chidiebere, Chukwuma JohnPaul, and Edmund Solomon.