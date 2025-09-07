United Nigeria Airlines seals aircraft deal

By Dickson Omobola

One of Africa’s fastest-growing carriers, United Nigeria Airlines, has signed an aircraft sale and purchase agreement with Southwest Airlines for the delivery of six Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

The airline said the deal would broaden its operations, enhance efficiency and capacity.

Executive Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, also said the acquisition would generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs and boost Nigeria’s economic development and growth.

He said: “After four years of solid and reliable operations by United Nigeria Airlines, the Boeing 737-800 upgrade will pave the way for a more profitable expansion and growth. The new fleet will enable us to operate new flights into approved domestic, regional and international designations, lift more passengers and cargo at competitive fares, and provide efficient point-to-point travels, helping Nigerians and other African travellers to eliminate inefficient stopovers and save valuable time.

“In addition, this acquisition will generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs and boost Nigeria’s economic development and growth in line with the policies of President Bola Tinubu.

“We must put on record the strong support we have received from Boeing throughout the entire process and the promise for continued support to ensure a smooth entry into service and operation of the fleet.

The excellent maintenance culture of Southwest Airlines, which is in line with United Nigeria Airlines’ culture, motivated us to make the acquisition. We are looking forward to continued collaboration with Southwest Airlines post-delivery in different areas such as: training and maintenance support, among other areas. Consequently, we have also expressed interest in acquiring an additional four Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, bringing the total to ten, which will be inducted into the United Nigeria Airlines fleet between the first quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027.”

Meanwhile, Boeing’s vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing for Africa, Anbessie Yitbarek, said: “We are pleased to welcome United Nigeria Airlines to the 737 family with its first 737-800,” said speaking during the signing ceremony at the corporate campus of Southwest Airlines in Dallas, USA. “The 737-800 will provide United Nigeria Airlines with superior reliability, fuel efficiency and high-value returns operators require in today’s competitive market.”