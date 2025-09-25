United Capital holds memorial service for deceased colleagues

United Capital Group, Wednesday, held a solemn and befitting memorial service in honour of six colleagues who tragically lost their lives on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, following a fire incident at Afriland Towers, the company’s Lagos headquarters.

The service, held at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos, brought the capital market to a standstill as regulators, industry leaders, clients, partners, and the wider business community gathered in solidarity to commiserate with the organization, alongside the families and loved ones of the departed. It was also streamed live for well-wishers outside the country, while additional viewing centres were set up in Abuja and Port Harcourt, where the Group is also domiciled, allowing more colleagues to pay their respects.

The memorial opened with a heartfelt address from the Group CEO, Peter Ashade, who led the gathering in a moment of silence before delivering a moving tribute. In his remarks, he reflected on the weight of the loss, shared personal recollections of each of the deceased, and offered words of encouragement to grieving families and loved ones.

This was followed by Tony Elumelu, CFR, Chairman of Heirs Holdings, who spoke with visible emotion as he extended his deep condolences to the families, reaffirming the unity and resilience of the United Capital and Heirs Holdings family in mourning.

The service featured deeply moving tributes from family members, friends, and colleagues, capturing the lives and legacies of the departed. It concluded with a word of encouragement from Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, whose message provided hope and consolation, followed by a stirring rendition from renowned singer Timi Dakolo, which left the entire hall in solemn reflection.

Guests described the ceremony as a respectful and dignified occasion, befitting of the memory of the departed colleagues. United Capital Group noted that while the pain of their passing remains profound, their memories, impact, and contributions will live on in the hearts of all who knew them.