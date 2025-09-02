Unilorin VC sympathizes with Chancellor, Katsina Emir over daughter’s death

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, has commiserated with the Chancellor of the institution and Emir of Katsina, HRH, Alhaji Abdulmumin Kabir Usman, over the tragic death of his daughter, Hajia Khadijah Abdulmumin Kabir Usman.

Aged 35, Hajia Khajiah died last Monday in Abuja, leaving behind three children.

In a statement issued on his behalf by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, on Tuesday, the Vice Chancellor described the death of Hajia Khadijah as a sad loss not only to the Emir but also to the Katsina Emirate and all those whose lives have been positively impacted by her philanthropy.

Prof. Egbewole described the late Hajia Khadijah as a committed woman leader and humane philanthropist whose death would create a vacuum that would be difficult to fill.

While praying for the peaceful repose of the soul of the Princess, the Vice Chancellor also prayed Almighty Allah to grant the Emir and the entire people of Katsina Emirate the fortitude to bear the loss.