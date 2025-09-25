UNILAG electric buses to eliminate 120 metric tons of carbon dioxide by year end

By Adesina Wahab

The University of Lagos (UNILAG), Nigeria, is set to record a major milestone in sustainable

transportation by cutting down more than 120 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions by the end of 2025 through its Electric Vehicle (EV) initiative, launched by the university in partnership with Ogata Global Resources and Chart Eco Global Services in January, 2025.

In the first half of the year, the initiative, operating with an initial fleet of 10 buses, covered more than 102,000 kilometres, achieving a reduction of 16.78 metric tons of CO₂.

In a statement signed by Adejoke R. Alaga-Ibraheem, Head, Communication Unit, she said the fleet was later expanded with an additional 20 EVs, bringing the total to 30 with projected mileage coverage of 700km.

This expansion positions UNILAG to achieve a projected 124 metric tons reduction by year’s end.

The savings are equivalent to planting and nurturing approximately five thousand, six hundred (5,600) trees within a single year. This milestone reflects the university’s commitment to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),

particularly in the areas of climate action, clean energy, and sustainable cities.

The emissions data were calculated and verified by Chart Eco Global Services, a sustainability organisation that measures and manages emissions for various organisations in Nigeria. The analysis followed internationally recognised protocols, including the UK’s DEFRA, the US EPA, and the IPCC 2006 Guidelines, ensuring adherence to global best practices.

The emissions tracking tool was based on the GHG Protocol for mobile combustion, developed by Clear Standards Inc. in collaboration with the World Resources Institute (WRI), providing transparency, consistency, and credibility. The methodology was further reviewed by experts at the TETFund Centre of Excellence in Biodiversity Conservation and Ecosystem Management (TCEBCEM), UNILAG.

Speaking on the progress of the initiative, Mr. Itinulowa Okusami, CEO of Chart Eco Global Services, said, “This initiative is a proof of concept to decarbonise Nigeria’s heavily polluted transport sector. I am delighted at the amount of carbon we’ve been able to prevent from entering our environment. More importantly, this model proves we can scale sustainable mobility across schools and communities, making an even bigger impact.”

Henry Eke, CEO of Ogata Global Resources, added, “This initiative is timely, especially given the current economic realities. The EVs provide a more affordable transport option while also contributing to a cleaner, healthier environment.”

Applauding this commitment, environmental expert, Dr. Okwong Walter of TCEBCEM, UNILAG confirmed the integrity of the emissions report and praised the university’s commitment to sustainability. He also noted that the initiative would significantly improve air quality on and around campus by reducing pollutants typically emitted by conventional vehicles.

The UNILAG electric vehicle initiative is not just about upgrading transport; it is setting a national benchmark for cleaner, more inclusive mobility for higher institutions of learning.

It proves that sustainability is not a distant vision but a bold choice towards shaping lives.

It is one of many green steps the university is taking to cut carbon and build a healthier future.