UNIDEL commends Delta govt, holds inaugural lecture,

By Etop Ekanem

The University of Delta, Agbor, on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, held its first in the series of Inaugural Lectures, marking a significant milestone in the institution’s academic journey.

The Lecture, which was attended by dignitaries from the academia, government, and private sectors, showcased the University’s commitment to academic excellence and research.

In her opening remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Stella Chiemeke expressed profound gratitude to the Delta State government for its unwavering support and investment in the University.

She noted that the government’s commitment to education had been instrumental to the University’s accelerated growth and development.

“We are grateful for the Delta State government’s support and investment in our Institution. Their commitment to education has enabled us to provide quality education to our students, and we look forward to continued collaboration.”

Prof. Chiemeke also commended the House Committee on Education and the Honourable Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Tonukari Nyerhovwo for their steadfast support.

She pointed out that in last four and half years the Institution had set out a clear vision based on academic excellence, research relevance and community service. She noted that the vision was taking firm root .

“We have established vibrant academic programmes, strengthened our staff and student bodies, expanded vital infrastructures, secured necessary accreditations, and began to make meaningful contributions to scholarship and development in Delta State and beyond. These accomplishments reflect the hardwork, dedication and resilience of our founding team, as well as the academic and administrative staff.”

The Inaugural Lecturer, Prof. Emmanuel Osabohien delivered a lecture titled “The Material World and its Knowabilities: The Perspective of an lndustrial Chemist”.

From the era of the Industrial Revolution, he made a detailed discussion on technology and technology transfer, indigenous technology and innovation, and the way forward for technological development in Nigeria.

With graphic illustrations, Prof. Osabohien demonstrated the refining of local limestone and poultry eggshell for paint grade calcium carbonate; production of natural and synthetic duestuffs; production of paints using local raw materials; production of natural rubber articles using local materials, production of wine from local fruits and materials as well as production and application of adsorbents.

To further explore materials in the environment, Prof. Osabohien urged government to improve funding of materials research in the institutions of higher learning to give room for inventions and innovations, which can lead to the creation of industries that can provide jobs and reduce unemployment rate in the society. He also called on university administrators to concentrate on establishment of well- equiped research centres for the Sciences and Engineering to allow for the production, characterization and application of new materials for industrialization .

The inaugural lecture series is expected to become a regular feature of the University’s academic calendar, providing a platform for scholars to share their research and expertise with the university community and beyond.