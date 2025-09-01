UNICEF harps on ethical reporting to protect rights of children

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has urged journalists to adopt ethical standards in reporting issues relating to children in order to safeguard their rights as outlined in the United Nations Charter.

This call was made during a two-day UNICEF training on “Ethical Reporting of Children,” held in Kano for media practitioners in northern Nigeria.

In his keynote address, Rahama Rihood Mohammed Farah, Chief of the UNICEF Field Office in Kano, commended journalists working in conflict-affected regions of the country for their courage and commitment to informing the public. He described their work as vital to democracy and community development.

Farah stressed that ethical reporting of children is critical for societal cohesion and the protection of vulnerable groups. According to him, accuracy, fairness, and balance in journalism help build trust, counter misinformation, and promote peace in fragile contexts.

He explained that responsible reporting is especially important in northern Nigeria, where insecurity and tension exist. Ethical journalism, he said, can reduce conflict, foster dialogue, and promote unity.

Farah emphasized that children require special protection in the media because of their vulnerability. Ethical reporting, he noted, includes safeguarding their identities, avoiding stigmatization, and ensuring they are not re-traumatized through coverage.

“It means giving children a voice in a safe and respectful manner, with dignity and consent, while prioritizing their best interests,” he said. “A sensational headline might sell, but an ethical story protects a child’s right to a future free from shame and harm.”

He further advised that interviews with children should be conducted only when necessary, with the consent of a guardian, and preferably in the presence of a trained psychologist to ensure the child’s wellbeing.

Farah encouraged participants to embrace fact-checking and responsible reporting, noting that the story of northwest Nigeria should reflect not only its challenges but also its resilience, community strength, and hope.