UNGA: NGF, CCA, Cavista Holdings partner to drive foreign investment

From left: Chairman, Cavista Holdings, Niyi John Olajide; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; immediate past President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi and Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umar Bago at the Cavista Holdings Gala Dinner, during the 80th United State General Assembly in New York.

By Tunde Oso

Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) Corporate Council on Nigeria (CCA) and Cavista Holdings have announced partnership during a Gala Night in New York, United States of America on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), to drive foreign direct investment and end food insecurity in Nigeria.

The event emphasized the urgency of driving more direct foreign investment in Nigeria, the African largest economy, as it also enjoined corporate investors to key into the President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to end food insecurity in the country.

Chairman of Cavista Holdings, who also doubles as the Chairman of CCA, Mr. Niyi John Olajide, in his welcome address stated that efforts must be made to increase foreign investment in the country, noting that Nigeria has the potential to be the future market through “value creation and impact.”

According to John Olajide, “Nigeria is not only a future market. It is the present-day frontier of value creation and impact,” adding that at “At Cavista Holdings, our vision is clear: to create value and transform lives. We invest in Africa for three reasons: to create jobs, to create more jobs, and to create even more jobs.”

The exclusive invite-only event attended by private sector investors, leaders from international finance partners, top governments officials in the U.S., Africa and a high-power Nigerian delegation led by the Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima, the gathering signaled robust international interest in partnering with Nigerian states to drive economic development.

Kashim Shettima, represented by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, shared success stories of investments across the country, saying that the bold fiscal reforms by the President Tinubu-led administration has been attracting investments and supporting the private sector to strengthen the economy.

Also present at the gala dinner were Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Governor Mohammed Umar Bago of Niger State, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, Deputy Governor of Cross River State, Peter Odey, and Ministers from Nigeria.

Olajide said Cavista Holding, as part of its efforts to help end food insecurity in Nigeria has flagship investments such as Agbeyewa Farms, home to Africa’s largest cassava farm; transformed Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort into a premier hospitality destination, while Cavista Technologies and Payzeep powering Africa’s digital economy with plans to expand into energy and mining.