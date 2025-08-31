UNGA: Global business community to discuss Nigerian youths at Africa Breakfast Conversation

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

The Nigerian youth will be the focus of a breakfast conversation which will happen at the United Nations General Assembly, UNGA later this September.

Provoked by a media and communications services company, Black House Media, BHM, the event tagged Africa Breakfast Conversations will take place, at the World Trade Centre, New York, in the USA.

The Conversation which BHM is co-hosting with Allison Worldwide and the Kings Trust will run on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) in New York City.

The Breakfast show will not only provide an opportunity for the business world to explore the continent’s vast potential, but also a unique platform for stakeholders to engage in meaningful discussions, foster new partnerships, and develop actionable strategies to drive Africa’s growth and development agenda.

With 70% of sub-Saharan Africa’s population under the age of 30 and forecasts indicating that by 2030, one in five people globally will be African, the conversations will focus on how African-led innovation, strategic partnerships, and collaborative efforts can unlock the continent’s vast potential.

The invite-only event will bring together heads of business, policymakers, innovators, philanthropists, and cultural leaders from across Africa and the diaspora to discuss Africa’s emergence as the world’s largest workforce and a hub for innovation-led growth.

Founder of BHM, Ayeni Adekunle said: “This is more than an event; it’s a platform for action. The Africa Breakfast Conversations harness the power of dialogue to create connections that lead to investment, innovation, and impact. It will help to bridge Africa and the global economy in more meaningful ways”.

Also, Managing Director, Africa at Allison, Claudine Moore, said: “Africa’s innovation story is no longer emerging. This gathering at UNGA 80 is about moving from conversation to collaboration, ensuring that Africa’s youthful energy, creativity, and expertise are met with the resources and partnerships to build sustainable futures.”

This is also as CEO King’s Trust International, Will Straw, added that: “We believe in the boundless potential of Africa’s young people. By working together to help young people gain skills and work experience, we can empower the next generation to find meaningful work and set up their own businesses, which will shape not only the future of the continent but also that of the world.”