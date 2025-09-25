UNGA: AMG holds 3rd edition of Horizon 2033

Pastor (Mrs.) Folu Adeboye, Visionaire, Africa Missions Global

On Wednesday the 24th of September 2025, Africa Missions Global (AMG) held the 3rd edition of HORIZON 2033 in New York City, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

This year’s theme, “Delivering Hope at Scale: Trusted African Solutions for Global Impact,” reflects a bold vision: to position AMG as the execution partner of choice for pan-African development initiatives across education, health, empowerment, emergency response, and humanitarian aid.

Why this theme?

“Delivering Hope at Scale” this is demonstrated by the sheer scale of our activities across Africa and beyond. It also aligns with the ambition of reaching 100 million lives by 2033.

“Trusted African Solutions” emphasizes AMG’s growing position as a reliable execution partner for pan-African donor funding.

“Global Impact” reflects our international reach, UN SDG alignment, and presence alongside the UN General Assembly.

“At AMG, we don’t just design programs — we deliver results. Across 55 African nations, for over 28 years, we have executed complex, high-impact projects through a deeply rooted network of local chapters, trusted faith communities, and youth mobilisers.”

What sets us apart?

Scale with Local Wisdom: With active chapters in over 27 countries, AMG delivers national outcomes with grassroots intelligence

Infrastructure for Impact: From vocational hubs in Uganda to a health village in Nigeria, our projects are built for longevity.

Cost-Effective & Trustworthy: Lean, agile, and fully compliant with international accountability standards.

Community Buy-in: Our faith-based identity gives us unmatched credibility among local populations.

Empowering Women Through Tech (Launched August 2024)

The Ladies in Tech Africa (LITA) bootcamp equips women aged 18–35 with digital skills in underserved communities. In its first year, LITA trained over 11,000 women in Nigeria, Ghana, and Sierra Leone — launching careers and boosting household incomes. Rebuilding Lives Through Education in Eswatini and The Gambia, AMG has spearheaded education projects that have provided access to quality education for hundreds of children. By constructing schools and training teachers, we have created safe learning “ environment. The Future of Teaching: AMG’s Digital Teacher Training Portal (Launching Q4 2025)

To ensure consistent, high-quality instruction across its schools in 55 African countries, AMG is developing a state-of-the-art digital training platform for teachers. This portal will offer certified courses from international teacher training bodies, localised content, and real-time tracking , ensuring all AMG-affiliated educators receive continuous professional development.

A Vision Aligned with Global Goals

AMG exists for service to God and humanity. Our work is inspired by our faith and anchored in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Africa Union’s Agenda 2063, especially:

We believe in Africa-led solutions to African challenges , powered by faith, compassion, and strategic execution of SDGs 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, 17.