UNGA: African leaders failed to push for reforms in global governance – Expert

By Adeola Badru

A Nigerian security and political affairs expert, Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has criticised the performance of African leaders at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), describing their engagement as lacklustre and disconnected from the continent’s pressing diplomatic needs.

In a press statement issued on Sunday by his media aide, Rasheed Abubakar, Mumuni expressed disappointment that African leaders failed to collectively push for reforms in global governance, particularly regarding Africa’s representation on the UN Security Council.

“Africa is the second-largest continent in the world, yet we remain sidelined when it comes to permanent membership or decision-making influence on the Security Council,” he said.

He noted that only Nigeria’s Vice President Kashim Shettima and Kenya’s President William Ruto raised the issue meaningfully, while others missed the opportunity to rally around the call.

Mumuni, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), also lamented the silence of many African leaders on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

He stressed that Africa, having experienced colonialism and genocide, should speak with moral authority on such global injustices.

“Africa’s silence on Palestine is a missed opportunity. Our leaders’ failure to unite on this issue at the UNGA is not just disheartening, but a moral failing. Yet, countries like Nigeria, Ghana, and South Africa have set a commendable example by advocating for Palestinian statehood. I call on others to follow their lead,” he said.

The expert further criticised the size and cost of some African delegations to UNGA, describing them as a wasteful use of taxpayers’ money amid widespread economic hardship across the continent.

He urged the African Union (AU) to strengthen its foreign policy coordination and ensure that future representations are handled by diplomats capable of navigating the complexities of global platforms like the UNGA.

Mumuni also called for reforms in the UN Security Council veto system, arguing that it contradicts the principles of equality and justice upon which the UN was founded.

He warned that unless African governments take seriously the call for global equity, the continent would continue to remain on the margins of world affairs.