Umahi, stakeholders inspect Lagos-Calabar coastal highway

By Jimoh Babatunde

In a political culture often marked by sharp divisions and endless bickering, Otunba Segun Showunmi, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has chosen a different path.

On Monday, he stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, and civil society leaders to inspect the ambitious Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, and he didn’t mince words in his praise of the multi-billion Naira project.

“This is a legacy project,” Showunmi declared, his voice carrying a mix of admiration and urgency.

“We in opposition, on behalf of Nigerians, have seen what has been done so far. Now we are in a hurry for the completion date.”

For Showunmi, politics should not be a stumbling block to national development. He urged Nigerians to separate governance from partisanship, stressing that what matters most is the long-term benefit of transformative projects.

“Ideological differences in political conversation need not be witchcraft,” he said. “It becomes witchcraft when you assume your country must not make progress because of politics.”

The PDP stalwart, who also convenes the Alternative Movement, was particularly impressed by the use of reinforced concrete in the construction — a technique he once dismissed as a cost-cutting shortcut.

He said he once asked his friends in Grmany duringa visit “why is it that the roads you construct in Europe and America will last. And the ones we are constructing in our country, we constantly have to go back and repair and repair.

“Little did I know that this construction was with concrete, I thought it was just a cheap way of getting by? When they were talking about it.”

Seeing its durability up close, he admitted he had underestimated its value.

“Coming around today, seeing the level of reinforcement, the kind of work going on, the depth of the concreting — if I join you in thanking HITECH, I would not be missing it on behalf of our country,” he said.

But Showunmi’s admiration came with a note of caution: Nigeria cannot afford to let the highway drag on endlessly, like the long-forgotten Sokoto-Badagry road initiated under President Shehu Shagari.

“We don’t want this project to be one of those perpetually in a state of ‘working, working, and working,’” he warned.

While commending the leadership of the minister of Works, he said “you have shown us that when you have a competent person that has the right skill set and has the right experience in a responsible position, everybody benefits.

“This road is not going to be used by the President and it’s not going to be used by him alone. I’m sure you’re not even going to use it alone. This is a road that all Nigerians, whether you are an interested politician, you are a bystander, you are an opposition president, or you are even one of those that go all over the world saying nothing is happening to Nigeria, will use.

“For Showunmi, though, the focus remains on what the road means for Nigeria’s future — increased property values, stronger tourism potential, and pride in national achievement. “When the road is finally completed, all of us will be able to say, hooray, we have something to show the world that we are doing here,” he said, with a rare optimism that cut across political lines.

For Umahi, the unusual show of support from an opposition leader was a validation of the government’s efforts.

He invited critics and stakeholders alike to assess the project openly.

“I want Nigerians to appreciate what the President is doing. Let them evaluate it, and if it is unprofitable, they have to tell the story,” the minister said.

The project, however, has not been without challenges. Umahi recounted how engineers had to redesign a section of the highway after encountering a 50-year-old refuse dump stretching two kilometres and 10 metres deep, at a cost of N15 billion.

He also dismissed claims of illegal demolition at Landmark Beach, insisting only surrounding shanties were affected.

While also dismissing allegations that the federal government illegally encroached on private property of Win Homes, Umahi explained that the Lagos State government had already revoked and gazetted the said land.

“The matter has gone beyond the Ministry of Works. The Lagos State government has revoked it, they have gazetted it. The court has also ruled that we are right. So I don’t know what they are still talking about.”

Umahi maintained that the government was determined to safeguard national interests and warned against attempts to mislead diaspora investors.

“We are not interested in the land. The issue of land is over. We are chasing the money. If they were scammed, it’s going to discourage a lot of people from bringing money. So we want to follow the money and see where it is,” he said.

The minister questioned Win Homes’ claim of a $250 million investment, insisting there was no evidence of such funds being brought into the country.

He said he would write to the EFCC, DSS, and the U.S. Embassy to investigate the claims and the alleged fraud against Nigerians in the diaspora.

“If truly $250 million was invested, where is the proof? Who paid the money and through which bank?

“Nigerians deserve to know. Otherwise, this is a scam,” Umahi declared.

Civil society activists present largely backed the minister’s account, challenging those alleging encroachment to present hard evidence.

One of the activists, Declan Ihekaire, said “Coming here, I want to say clearly that what I’m seeing here is below my expectation. If properties were destroyed, I want to see pictorial evidence of how, when, and where, and documents to prove that you actually erected A, B, C.

“Therefore, as a member of the civil society, I am putting it to her today: if, by the end of two weeks, I don’t see more evidence, I will address a world press conference,” he declared.

Umahi maintained that only about four hectares of the 12-hectare parcel were affected by the project, with the rest still intact.

He assured that the land acquisition process strictly followed the directive of the federal government and the Land Use Act, emphasizing that the highway was a national priority project that should not be stalled by “social media propaganda.”