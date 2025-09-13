Umahi, Goronyo hail Hitech, applaud Tinubu as Sokoto-badagry superhighway gathers pace

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO — The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has commended Hitech Construction Limited for its outstanding performance on the Sokoto axis of the multibillion-naira Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, describing the project as “a remarkable display of speed, technical expertise, and commitment to national service.”

Leading an inspection visit to the site, Umahi expressed delight at the pace of work, praising the contractor for delivering one of Nigeria’s most ambitious infrastructure undertakings with precision and professionalism.

“This is one of the most transformative projects ever embarked upon in Nigeria,” Umahi declared. “Hitech has shown uncommon dedication to quality and excellence. Their work here represents a commitment not just to this project but to the future of Nigeria’s infrastructure.”

The minister explained that the superhighway would redefine connectivity, boost commerce, and accelerate socio-economic growth, opening new frontiers for trade and industrial expansion across the country.

Minister of State for Works, Barrister Muhammad Bello Goronyo, who accompanied Umahi, described the road as “a historic gift to the Northwest,” and thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for prioritizing the region in his development agenda.

“For decades, the Northwest has longed for projects of this magnitude,” Goronyo said. “President Tinubu has kept faith with the people by bringing this superhighway to our doorstep. This road will ease movement of goods and services while unlocking new economic opportunities for our region.”

He emphasized that the project underscores Tinubu’s commitment to equitable development, noting that its completion would strengthen national integration and boost economic corridors across Nigeria.

“This project is more than a road; it is a promise kept,” he added. “It will open up the Northwest for development, prosperity, and new investments. We owe the President deep gratitude for this vision and action.”

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement praised Tinubu for conceiving the superhighway initiative even before assuming office, calling it proof of his foresight and political will.

“The Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway marks the dawn of a new era,” he said. “This administration is determined to deliver legacy projects that will serve as the foundation of prosperity for generations.”

He assured Nigerians that with the speed of execution and Hitech’s efficiency, the project would be completed within the Federal Government’s 2026 target.

Spanning over 1,000 kilometers across multiple states, the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway is one of the largest road projects ever initiated in Nigeria. Upon completion, it is expected to revolutionize transportation, stimulate regional trade, and accelerate economic diversification.

Umahi disclosed that Hitech would commence the concrete overlay on the superhighway within 30 days, signaling a new phase of work.

Meanwhile, the Federal Controller of Works in Sokoto, Mr. Kasimu Gwandu, briefed the ministers on progress, assuring them that the contractor was adhering strictly to contractual agreements and specifications. He added that ministry supervisors provide approvals at every stage before new phases commence, ensuring full compliance with standards.