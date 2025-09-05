Uk trade envoy strengthens uk-nigeria economic ties during strategic visit

From third Left: Director-General for Investment at the UK Department for Business and Trade (DBT), Ceri Smith; President and CEO of the Africa Finance Corporation, Samaila Zubairu; UK Trade Envoy to Nigeria, Florence Eshalomi MP; British Deputy High Commissioner, Mr. Jonny Baxter; His Majesty’s Deputy Trade Commissioner to Africa, Ben Ainsley; and others at a meeting with the President and Leadership of the Africa Finance Corporation, in Lagos earlier this week.

The UK trade envoy to Nigeria, Florence Eshalomi MP, has concluded a successful four-day visit to Nigeria, reinforcing the UK’s commitment to deepening bilateral trade and investment relations. The visit marked a significant step forward in the UK-Nigeria Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP), with a focus on unlocking new opportunities across fintech, manufacturing and agriculture.

Joined by the director-general for investment at the UK Department for Business and Trade (DBT), Ceri Smith, and His Majesty’s deputy trade commissioner to Africa, Ben Ainsley, the trade envoy engaged in high-level meetings and strategic dialogues aimed at fostering collaboration and driving inclusive economic growth.

As part of the visit, Florence Eshalomi MP co-hosted the ETIP business dialogue alongside the British deputy high commissioner in Lagos, Mr. Jonny Baxter, and Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI). The dialogue brought together UK and Nigerian business leaders to identify and address non-tariff barriers, with actionable outcomes set to inform ongoing efforts to improve the business environment and support sustainable development.

At a press conference, the trade envoy delivered a keynote address highlighting British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution and impact investor, and its latest $7.5m investment in Babban Gona, a leading Nigerian agricultural enterprise. This strategic investment underscores the UK’s role in supporting food security, creating jobs, and strengthening economic resilience within Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

Key bilateral meetings with the minister of industry, trade and investment, and senior executives from LemFi, Interswitch and Zenith Bank, focused on expanding financial sector ties and exploring opportunities for initial public offerings (IPOs) and capital market engagement via the London Stock Exchange.

Commenting on her visit, UK trade envoy to Nigeria, Florence Eshalomi MP, said: “Nigeria is a powerhouse of innovation and enterprise, and the UK is proud to be a strategic partner in its growth journey. This visit has deepened our commercial ties and opened new doors for collaboration across sectors that matter most to our shared prosperity – from fintech and agriculture to manufacturing. We are committed to supporting Nigerian businesses as they scale globally and to ensuring our partnership delivers real, inclusive impact.”

In support of Nigeria’s growing tech ecosystem, the trade envoy also participated in the tech roundtable, introducing Nigerian tech founders to the UK’s Global Entrepreneurs Programme (GEP). The session featured insights from DBT leadership, showcasing the UK’s investment landscape and its support for future IPOs.

The visit concluded in a strong UK presence at Gitex Nigeria 2025, where Florence Eshalomi MP moderated a panel titled “Nigeria’s fintech revolution: From local champions to global contenders”, featuring Kuda Bank and PiggyVest – two Nigerian fintech leaders scaling globally with support from the UK’s GEP.